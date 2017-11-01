CIA Releases The Last Batch Of Bin Laden Documents Six Years After His Death

The hundreds of thousands of files contain the first adult photos of bin Laden's son Hamza – considered al-Qaeda's "leader in waiting."

A US marines watching the announcement of the death of Osama Bin Laden May 2, 2011.

WASHINGTON — A massive new trove of documents from the Osama bin Laden files has been released to the public — more than six years after they were recovered in the US raid that killed the notorious al-Qaeda leader.

The newly released files provide new insight into the man who spent over a decade as the world’s most wanted terrorist mastermind – and into the workings of al-Qaeda, which, even after its founder’s death, remains one of America’s top terrorism threats.

They also contain the first publicly available images of bin Laden’s son, Hamza, as a young man. A recent report from the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point called the younger bin Laden, who is in his early 30s, “Al-Qaeda’s leader in waiting.”

The new files — which contain the majority of those recovered during the raid — number in the hundreds of thousands and include audio, video and text. They have not yet been translated from Arabic. According to preliminary research by the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), a think tank that was instrumental in pushing the US government to release the files, some key findings from the documents include:

– A video from Hamza bin Laden’s wedding, which the FDD believes took place in Iran, where Hamza spent years in a form of house arrest, it said in a post today.

– Pages from bin Laden’s personal diary.

– New information about al-Qaeda’s relationship with Iran.

– Further insight into bin Laden’s relationship with al-Qaeda’s global networks.

– And a deeper understanding of bin Laden’s leadership style.

“This is an important moment for the American public in terms of getting a better understanding of al-Qaeda, which continues to threaten the United States, and also to learn more about the man who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks,” said Jonathan Schanzer, the FDD’s senior vice president for research. “And this is an important step for transparency.”