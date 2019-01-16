An Attack In Syria That Killed US Troops Raises Questions About Trump's Claim That ISIS Has Been Defeated

US officials offered few details of what took place.

“This shows that ISIS has not yet finished,” said Al-Dar Khalil, a political official aligned with the Syrian Democratic Forces. “The territory that was governed by ISIS has shrunk, but they exist as sleeper cells.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber. The US did not immediately assign responsibility, but the group that has been the primary US ally in Syria against ISIS said the explosion shows ISIS has not been defeated.

“US service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today,” Cdr. Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an emailed statement. “We are still gathering information and will share additional details at a later time.”

The US military confirmed that multiple US service members were killed in Syria on Monday in a town that has been a focus of tensions over the US presence in the country for months.

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the Syrian conflict, reported that the attack took place outside a restaurant and killed two members of the “international coalition” as well as five “local fighters” who’d been escorting the foreign troops. It said nine civilians also died.

The attack came less than a month after President Trump ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria, claiming that ISIS had been defeated there.

The location of the attack, in the town of Manbij, underscored concerns that, though ISIS has lost much of its former territory in the country, it maintains sleeper cells still capable of launching attacks. Manbij was officially freed from ISIS control in 2016.

SDF officials have warned repeatedly in recent interviews that ISIS members hiding among the population remain a threat even in areas now under the control of US-allied forces.

Before Trump’s withdrawal order, one purpose of the continued US presence in Syria was to help the SDF to eliminate the remaining ISIS networks that might one day help ISIS mount a comeback.

“There are sleeper cells,” Kino Gabriel, an SDF spokesman, said earlier this week, speaking by phone from Syria. “The goal of the fight we are waging against terrorism is to eliminate those ISIS leaders who are coordinating attacks.”

Manbij, which sits near the border with Turkey, has been central to tensions between the United States and Turkey over the US presence in Syria. The Turkish government considers the SDF, which is dominated by ethnic Kurdish fighters, to be an extension of a Kurdish separatist group waging an insurgency in southern Turkey. It has painted the SDF presence in Manbij and other former ISIS areas near the Turkish border as an existential threat.

US and Turkish troops have reportedly conducted joint patrols of Manbij at times in an effort to ease tensions.

But in December, citing long-standing concerns in Manbij and elsewhere, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly threatened an incursion into Syria.

He reiterated his complaints during a subsequent phone call with Trump — a call that reportedly inspired Trump to announce his unexpected decision to withdraw from Syria.

Until Wednesday's attack, two US service members had been killed in combat in Syria since US special forces entered the country in 2015. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Cooper Dayton was killed by a roadside bomb in northern Syria in November 2016, and Army Master Sgt. Jonathan Jay Dunbar was killed by an IED in March last year.