How Pop Culture Made Me Love My Fat Self

Mike Freiheit is a cartoonist, illustrator and teacher living in Chicago with his genius wife and two weirdo cats. He has worked for various editiorial clients, including Time Out Chicago, Washington Post and The Stranger. He’s currently seaching for a publisher for his graphic novel Monkey Chef, about his year spent in South Africa cooking food for monkeys at a primate sanctuary. He’s also a co-organizer of the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE), and while he misses New York he really likes Chicago. He wrote this in the third person.

