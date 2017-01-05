How Pop Culture Made Me Love My Fat Self
“I had no idea why being fat was such a bad thing... but the world soon taught me."
Mike Freiheit is a cartoonist, illustrator, and teacher living in Chicago with his genius wife and two weirdo cats. He has worked for various editorial clients, including Time Out Chicago, the Washington Post and The Stranger. He’s currently searching for a publisher for his graphic novel Monkey Chef, about his year spent in South Africa cooking food for monkeys at a primate sanctuary. He’s also a co-organizer of the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE), and while he misses New York he really likes Chicago. He wrote this in the third person.
-
Mike Freiheit is a cartoonist, illustrator and teacher living in Chicago with his genius wife and two weirdo cats. He has worked for various editiorial clients, including Time Out Chicago, Washington Post and The Stranger. He’s currently seaching for a publisher for his graphic novel Monkey Chef, about his year spent in South Africa cooking food for monkeys at a primate sanctuary. He’s also a co-organizer of the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE), and while he misses New York he really likes Chicago. He wrote this in the third person.
Contact Mike Freiheit at karolina.waclawiak+MikeFreiheit@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.