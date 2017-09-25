Cardi B Has Unseated Taylor's Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" On The Hot 100
After a slow burn on the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B has finally taken the No. 1 spot.
It's official: Cardi B's summer bop, "Bodak Yellow," has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the No. 1 song in the US right now.
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" — the lead single from her forthcoming album, Reputation — held the No. 1 slot for three weeks.
While making it to the apex of the Hot 100 is a tremendous honor in and of itself, Cardi also made history in the process.
According to Billboard, Cardi B is only the second female rapper to lead the chart in its 59-year history without anyone else on the featured track.
As the news of Cardi's historic feat spread, people on Twitter celebrated with GIFs.
Her fans had been anxiously waiting for this moment.
Emotions were felt.
Congrats, Cardi! Keep makin' money moves, QUEEN. 👑

