Cardi B Has Unseated Taylor's Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" On The Hot 100

Cardi B Has Unseated Taylor's Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" On The Hot 100

After a slow burn on the Billboard Hot 100, Cardi B has finally taken the No. 1 spot.

Posted on September 25, 2017, at 1:04 p.m. ET

It's official: Cardi B's summer bop, "Bodak Yellow," has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the No. 1 song in the US right now.

Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" — the lead single from her forthcoming album, Reputation — held the No. 1 slot for three weeks.

While making it to the apex of the Hot 100 is a tremendous honor in and of itself, Cardi also made history in the process.

According to Billboard, Cardi B is only the second female rapper to lead the chart in its 59-year history without anyone else on the featured track.

Lauryn Hill was the last person to accomplish this with her hit "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" back in 1998, which was nearly 19 years ago. That's not bad company to keep, especially considering Hill is a legend in the game. Cardi B's ascent to No. 1 also makes her the fifth female rapper to ever reach the zenith of the Hot 100.

As the news of Cardi's historic feat spread, people on Twitter celebrated with GIFs.

Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I'm singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see.
Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see.

Her fans had been anxiously waiting for this moment.

CARDI B IS NUMBER 1!!! A BLACK QUEEN HAS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY!!! LETS CELEBRATE
CARDI B IS NUMBER 1!!! A BLACK QUEEN HAS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY!!! LETS CELEBRATE

Emotions were felt.

Cardi B just number 1 on the Billboard chart with Bodak Yellow!
Cardi B just number 1 on the Billboard chart with Bodak Yellow!

Congrats, Cardi! Keep makin' money moves, QUEEN. 👑

BuzzFeed News has reached out Cardi B's representatives for comment.

