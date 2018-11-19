You Can Now Watch A Bunch Of Ad-Supported Films For Free On YouTube, Including "Legally Blonde" And "Rocky"

If you're not a fan of shelling out cash to subscribe to the latest popular streaming platform, YouTube may be a free alternative you'd like to consider.

The Google-owned video-playing site confirmed to Ad Age on Friday that YouTube quietly started streaming free ad-supported feature-length films on the service back in October.

Rohit Dhawan, director of product management at YouTube, told the outlet that the shift was seen as an "opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies."