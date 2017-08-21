BuzzFeed News

This Artist Got A Tattoo Of Tyra Banks's Most Iconic "Top Model" Moment And It's Stunning

We are rooting for this guy.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 4:57 p.m. ET

This is Marcus Underwood, a 30-year-old songwriter based in New York City.

Instagram: @mr_mason_cross

He's also an actor and singer.

He has 16 tattoos, including ones of Princess Diana, Whoopi Goldberg, a Poké Ball, and a glamour shot of his mother.

Instagram: @mr_mason_cross

"I've just always been into cool outside of the box tattoos," Underwood told BuzzFeed News. "I’m just not really afraid of my freedom of expression."

Last week, Underwood revealed his latest tattoo, which is located on his right calf: a black and gray drawing of Tyra Banks's well-known America's Next Top Model "we were all rooting for you" moment.

Instagram: @mr_mason_cross

It was drawn by Kevin Laroy, and Underwood said he instantly liked the image Laroy had created for him.

Underwood said he had been toying around with the idea of getting the tattoo for about three years, and that it took about four to five hours to complete.

Instagram / Via instagram.com, UPN
"All my friends and family have really loved it," he said. "Most of my friends and family know I just have crazy ideas for tattoos."

Instagram: @mr_mason_cross

"At the root of it all, it’s a reminder for me to be on top of my shit," he said of the Banks tattoo. "Only your can ruin your opportunities in this life [and] I wanted to connect it to my love of pop culture."

Instagram: @mr_mason_cross

Long live one of the internet's most popular GIFs.

UPN / Via giphy.com

