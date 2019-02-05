Tyra Banks Is Opening A Theme Park In California Dedicated To...Modeling?

Look out, Walt Disney! You've got some new competition.

Former supermodel Tyra Banks announced on Tuesday that she's going to be developing a 21,000 square foot theme park in Santa Monica, California, called "Modelland." It's set to open in late 2019.

On Twitter, Banks tweeted a link to her upcoming venture's website and gave an interview with Women's Wear Daily to share details about her next big phase.

"It's my calling to bring modeling to the masses," the America's Next Top Model host told the outlet. "And now with Modelland, I'm taking it 10 steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone."

We're not 100% clear how this will work exactly, but according to Banks the establishment will allow visitors to "be the dream version of themselves," in addition to including interactive entertainment, retail, dining, and user-generated content.

This dream has been 10 "very intense" years in the making, Banks told Variety.

Banks, who has worn many hats over the course of her decades-long career said she kept this project "close to my heart and dedicated a lot of energy and time to it."