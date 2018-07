Two Trans Actors Have Spoken Out About Casting In Hollywood Amid Scarlett Johansson Drama

"I wouldn't be upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that's not the case."

Trace Lysette and Jamie Clayton, two trans actors, have added their voices to the chorus of people who disapprove of Scarlett Johansson's recent casting as Dante "Tex" Gill, a trans man who owned massage parlors that doubled as prostitution establishments in the '70s.

Johansson faced backlash earlier this week when it was announced that she would be working with Rupert Sanders, the same director she teamed up with on the critically panned, for a new film called

Johansson is set to play Gill, but people have taken issue with the fact that the actor is cisgender — a person whose personal identity and gender correspond with their sex at birth — and would be playing a trans man.

A lot of the criticism around the topic stems from the fact that there are so few roles for actual transgender people.

In a response that didn't help the matter, Johansson's publicist responded to the pushback, saying, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."