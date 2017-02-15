People Are Making Jokes About A Possible Trump Impeachment Party On Twitter
Of course, the internet turned the news into meme gold.
On Feb. 14, the New York Times reported that some Trump campaign members were in constant contact with Russian intelligence officials prior to the 2016 election, per intercepted calls and phone records.
Earlier this morning, President Trump took to Twitter to dispel the information, calling it a "conspiracy" by "fake news media."
The president also tweeted that the news was an "attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."
As it usually goes with situations like these, Twitter users flipped the heavy news on its head. That's when #TrumpImpeachmentParty started trending.
People tweeted about "getting ready" for said hypothetical party.
Many also joked about how they'd arrive with their squad.
It's not a party if you haven't properly pre-gamed.
Of course, there'd be that one person who'd arrive lookin' for the snacks.
People assembled their ~fire~ outfits for the make-believe gathering...
...and tweeted about anthems they would play.
Zedd even volunteered to DJ.
Like at any party, there would be dancing...
...presumably until the wee hours of the morning.
Others brought former Vice President Joe Biden into the mix...
...as well as Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway.
Some brought a little reverse psychology to the get-together.
People also couldn't help but joke about how the president might react to the trend.
And yes, Vice President Pence had a few mentions too.
And just like a party in real life, sometimes it can reach capacity before you've had a chance to get in on the fun.
