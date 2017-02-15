BuzzFeed News

People Are Making Jokes About A Possible Trump Impeachment Party On Twitter

Of course, the internet turned the news into meme gold.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on February 15, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. ET

On Feb. 14, the New York Times reported that some Trump campaign members were in constant contact with Russian intelligence officials prior to the 2016 election, per intercepted calls and phone records.

Intercepted calls show Trump campaign members had repeated contact with Russian intelligence before the election https://t.co/601WwxujBu
The New York Times @nytimes

Intercepted calls show Trump campaign members had repeated contact with Russian intelligence before the election https://t.co/601WwxujBu

The information came less than a day after President Trump's now-former national security advisor, Gen. Mike Flynn, resigned after speaking with a Russian official regarding sanctions and then subsequently misled Vice President Mike Pence about those talks.

Earlier this morning, President Trump took to Twitter to dispel the information, calling it a "conspiracy" by "fake news media."

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC &amp; @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC &amp; @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!

The president also tweeted that the news was an "attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.

As it usually goes with situations like these, Twitter users flipped the heavy news on its head. That's when #TrumpImpeachmentParty started trending.

this is so me - when I arrived at #TrumpImpeachmentParty
GEEZY @GRYKING

this is so me - when I arrived at #TrumpImpeachmentParty

It should be noted that the hashtag has trended before, but to a lesser extent. After last night's news broke, it went really viral.

People tweeted about "getting ready" for said hypothetical party.

me getting ready for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty
David @DiscreetLatino

me getting ready for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty

Many also joked about how they'd arrive with their squad.

Live footage of me and the homies walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Miss Nona @RedBeKnowing

Live footage of me and the homies walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty

It's not a party if you haven't properly pre-gamed.

Gotta pregame before I head out to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty
#LetMyPeopleGLO ⚡️ @MichellCClark

Gotta pregame before I head out to the #TrumpImpeachmentParty

Of course, there'd be that one person who'd arrive lookin' for the snacks.

Walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty with refreshments like
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Walking into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty with refreshments like

People assembled their ~fire~ outfits for the make-believe gathering...

i'm here #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Freddy Verdejo @freddyvr

i'm here #TrumpImpeachmentParty

...and tweeted about anthems they would play.

We already have the anthem for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty 🎤🎶
Mr. Jameson Neat @MrJamesonNeat

We already have the anthem for the #TrumpImpeachmentParty 🎤🎶

Zedd even volunteered to DJ.

@realDonaldTrump do u still need a DJ for your #TrumpImpeachmentParty ?
Zedd @Zedd

@realDonaldTrump do u still need a DJ for your #TrumpImpeachmentParty ?

Like at any party, there would be dancing...

I'm going to dance into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty like this
Mrs. T. D. Drakes @tsddrake

I'm going to dance into the #TrumpImpeachmentParty like this

...presumably until the wee hours of the morning.

Dancing till sunrise at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Ira Madison III @ira

Dancing till sunrise at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty

Others brought former Vice President Joe Biden into the mix...

Joe Biden just pulled up 🔥 #TrumpImpeachmentParty
mao (online ) @MaoGreens

Joe Biden just pulled up 🔥 #TrumpImpeachmentParty

...as well as Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne Conway avoiding questions about #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Sue of Cidyll @KillAbreu

Kellyanne Conway avoiding questions about #TrumpImpeachmentParty

Some brought a little reverse psychology to the get-together.

You can't impeach him if he's Not your President 😂 #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Rubina kaur @rubinakaur14

You can't impeach him if he's Not your President 😂 #TrumpImpeachmentParty

People also couldn't help but joke about how the president might react to the trend.

When Trump saw #TrumpImpeachmentParty trending on Twitter.
Knockbump @knockbump

When Trump saw #TrumpImpeachmentParty trending on Twitter.

And yes, Vice President Pence had a few mentions too.

When the #TrumpImpeachmentParty is lit but you're just in the corner thinking about Mike Pence like
Laura Greene @lgreene91

When the #TrumpImpeachmentParty is lit but you're just in the corner thinking about Mike Pence like

And just like a party in real life, sometimes it can reach capacity before you've had a chance to get in on the fun.

Republicans showing up to #TrumpImpeachmentParty
Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr

Republicans showing up to #TrumpImpeachmentParty

