The Trailer For “Dirty John,” A Television Series Based On A True Crime Story, Is Finally Here

The network Bravo unveiled the trailer for its Dirty John television series Monday.

Much like the podcast before it, the eight-episode limited series will follow the romantic relationship between Debra Newell (Britton) and con artist John Meehan (Bana).

Speaking to Columbia Journalism Review about what he learned while reporting out the story, Goffard said, “The story raises some interesting questions and has spurred an important conversation about domestic abuse, psychological manipulation, and something called ‘coercive control,’ which is not a phrase I’d know a lot about before this.”

Fans of the true crime genre will have more shows focused on the Meehan case in the future.

According to Variety, Oxygen is separately working on a docuseries about Meehan’s life.