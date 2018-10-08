The Trailer For “Dirty John,” A Television Series Based On A True Crime Story, Is Finally Here
The limited series premieres later this fall.
The network Bravo unveiled the trailer for its Dirty John television series Monday.
The show, which stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana, is based on the popular Los Angeles Times articles and podcast of the same name.
The real-life fairytale turned tragedy is based on reporting from the Times’ Christopher Goffard.
Speaking to Columbia Journalism Review about what he learned while reporting out the story, Goffard said, “The story raises some interesting questions and has spurred an important conversation about domestic abuse, psychological manipulation, and something called ‘coercive control,’ which is not a phrase I’d know a lot about before this.”
Fans of the true crime genre will have more shows focused on the Meehan case in the future.
According to Variety, Oxygen is separately working on a docuseries about Meehan’s life.
Catch Dirty John when it premieres Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.