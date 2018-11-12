Warner Bros. released the trailer for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on Monday, and it’s overwhelming — in a good way.

The trailer does a lot of things well, like reintroducing audiences to Pikachu, who’s voiced by Ryan Reynolds, aka Deadpool.

The film follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a man who used to have dreams of becoming a Pokémon master, much like many of the ’90s kids who’ll flock to see this film.

But things change when Tim meets a Pikachu hiding in his apartment and the two discover that he can actually understand what the pocket monster is saying.

Tim and Pikachu later link up for a journey to find Tim’s missing father.