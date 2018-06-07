Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About That Controversial "Black-ish" Episode About NFL Kneeling

Ross said she pushed for answers about why the episode exploring NFL players kneeling during the anthem was pulled from the air.

It's not unlike Black-ish to address hard-hitting issues, as the show has previously explored topics like police brutality in a manner praised by critics.

But show creator Kenya Barris said that the decision to not air the kneeling episode was a mutual agreement between him and ABC since the two parties didn't agree with the direction it was going in.