Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About That Controversial "Black-ish" Episode About NFL Kneeling

Ross said she pushed for answers about why the episode exploring NFL players kneeling during the anthem was pulled from the air.

During an actors roundtable discussion for the Hollywood Reporter, Tracee Ellis Ross opened up about theepisode that was shelved due to "creative differences."

An episode of the hit ABC comedy exploring NFL players kneeling during the national anthem was set to air in February, according to Variety.

Amid the national uproar and political debate surrounding athletes' protest against police brutality , the episode was postponed indefinitely due to "creative differences we were unable to resolve," a spokesperson for the network said at the time.

It's not unlike Black-ish to address hard-hitting issues, as the show has previously explored topics like police brutality in a manner praised by critics.

But show creator Kenya Barris said that the decision to not air the kneeling episode was a mutual agreement between him and ABC since the two parties didn't agree with the direction it was going in.