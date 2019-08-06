Novelist Toni Morrison, Who Won A Pulitzer And The Nobel Prize, Has Died At 88

Celebrated author Toni Morrison, the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, died Monday.

“We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight,” said her publisher Knopf on Tuesday morning. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Sonny Mehta, the current editor-in-chief and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, said, “I can think of few writers in American letters who wrote with more humanity or with more love for language than Toni.”

"Her narratives and mesmerizing prose have made an indelible mark on our culture. Her novels command and demand our attention," Mehta said.

"They are canonical works, and more importantly, they are books that remain beloved by readers.”

