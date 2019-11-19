Tobias Menzies On Playing Prince Philip In "The Crown": "He Wants To Sort Of Break Out"

In the latest season of The Crown, which is now streaming on Netflix, the thought of growing older within the confines of one of the world’s longest-running institutions, the British monarchy, is a big concern for many characters.

But it seems that no one has felt the passage of time more than Prince Philip, played by Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones, Outlander). In Season 3, Episode 7 ("Moondust"), his character opens up emotionally like we’ve never seen before.

Menzies, who spoke to BuzzFeed News over the phone about the new season, recalled filming one of the flying scenes in the episode. It takes place right after Philip — already feeling weighed down by the monotony of life in Buckingham Palace — watches astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin launch into space in July 1969.

“It's more this idea of agency and freedom that he associates flying with and obviously he associates the astronauts with,” he said in reference to the tense aerial scene in which his character pushes a private plane to its limits, seemingly aiming to fly through Earth’s atmosphere like the astronauts he admires.

He added, “And for a moment, yeah, he wants to sort of break out of the constraints of his life and the timetable. It felt like a strong visual kind of scene to articulate him sort of reaching for something.”

He said he was taken with the character after watching Matt Smith’s portrayal in the show's first two seasons. Menzies was fascinated with portraying someone on the show who “is not the most expressive” and peeling back what’s going on with “the bigger emotions that might be coursing through him.”

Overall, he said, the moon landing episode is a way for Philip to work through his feelings of “what it cost him to be part of this marriage,” as well as introducing the notion that “he might not have fulfilled his potential in some way.”