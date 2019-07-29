Tituss Burgess Called Andy Cohen “A Messy Queen” After A Recent Appearance On “Watch What Happens Live”

Tituss Burgess, best known for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, called out television host and producer Andy Cohen for being “a messy queen.”

“He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta!” said Burgess in an Instagram caption on Monday. “It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press.”



The Emmy-nominated star appeared on Cohen’s late-night show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday and was asked about his experience working with Eddie Murphy on the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name — and that’s when fans picked up on some awkward tension between the two.

“I was just wondering if you got close at all because he was very problematic for the gays at one point,” Cohen said in an apparent reference to Murphy’s old stand-up routines in which the comedian used several anti-gay jokes. (Murphy apologized for his remarks in the late ’90s.)

“Oh, I see. He wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” Burgess responded. “We had a wonderful time. We talked about Dreamgirls. He should’ve won the Oscar, I believe.”

Burgess added “any troubles” Murphy may have had with gay people in the past must be gone “because he loved me.” The actor was later seen making a face on camera that suggested he hadn’t approved of Cohen’s question.

Cohen seemed to pick up on Burgess’s movement to either a camera or someone in the audience and asked the actor, “What are you saying, Tituss?”



“Keep going, girl.” Burgess said flatly. “Do your show.”

Representatives for NBC, which owns Bravo, did not immediately comment.