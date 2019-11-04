Tiffany Pollard Opened Up About Her Experience With Illness After Breast Implant Surgery

Reality television star Tiffany "New York" Pollard is warning people who opt for cosmetic enhancements to their bust size to be wary of "breast implant illness," a mysterious complication she had after recent breast surgeries within the last five years.

"I would wake some days and literally think that this is my last day on Earth," Pollard told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview, "because that's how uncertain I was because of how declined my health was.

"And I can just remember laying on my couch and going, 'Is this it? Is this it?'"

Pollard said she experienced bouts of diarrhea each morning, vertigo, a foggy brain, headaches, and mood swings, and she often felt fatigued throughout the day. "I was just out of my freaking mind," said Pollard, who said she'd had cosmetic surgery on her breasts at least four times in total.

Pollard will be making her second appearance Monday night on Botched, the E! reality series launched in 2014 in which cosmetic surgeons Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif assist in fixing people's plastic surgery misfortunes. In Monday's episode, she has her implants removed and her breasts are reshaped with her remaining tissue.



Back in 2015, Pollard appeared on the show in order to correct a previous breast implant surgery. The star had said that one breast felt hard and the other saggy.

Though she was pleased with the result after that surgery, Pollard admitted that Dubrow had told her that her skin might not be able to handle the larger implant she'd requested, which is evident by her upcoming visit with the surgeons on Monday's show.