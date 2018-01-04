Tiffany Haddish Delivered An Iconic Acceptance Speech After She Won An Award For "Girls Trip"
2017's comedic breakout star delivered a funny and moving speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Wednesday night.
At Wednesday night's New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish captivated an audience of her peers with a hilarious and moving speech after she accepted the award for best supporting actress.
Here's the full speech, but we also picked out some of the best bits below.
1. Haddish began her speech with a reference to the now-infamous grapefruit scene from Girls Trip and checked to make sure her name was properly spelled on her award (and it was), all while sipping on a cocktail she called the "Tiffnicity-tini."
"It's delicious. I had two, and I do feel like magic," she said.
2. She compared herself to a many-armed statue of a goddess that was situated right behind her, saying, "All night I’ve been staring at this bitch — I’m trying to figure out who is this bitch?"
3. Like most people, Haddish is smitten for Michael B. Jordan, so she used her speech to give him a shout-out.
"She's holding on to some seeds or a pinecone," Haddish said, referring to the statue, "which means she's trying to produce and create — and that's exactly what I'm tryna do. I'm not trying to get pregnant yet, Michael."
4. Haddish talked about her journey to where she is now, from starting stand-up comedy at 15 years old to appearing in Keanu, written by Jordan Peele, in 2016.
5. She thanked critics, but said that she doesn't read reviews because she's super sensitive. "That's just who I am."
Haddish said that even if critics talk unfavorably about her in the future, she'd be all right with it because it means that, on some level, they care.
"So, if you said something, thank you. I don't care if it's positive or negative, I appreciate it."
Becoming teary-eyed, Haddish said, "Cause it's been so many years nobody saw me ... To be able to be this example to so many youth — there's so many people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they comin' 'cause I kicked the fucking door open."
6. "Stop holding back your truth, speak your truth," Haddish said. "Be yourself: It's the healthiest way to be."
7. And finally, at one point during the night, Haddish received director Paul Thomas Anderson's phone number via actor Lesley Manville.
