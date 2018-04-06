Tiffany Haddish Is Producing A New HBO Comedy Series
Unsubscribed will examine "female blackness/beauty/identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle," according to the network.
Tiffany Haddish will be producing a new HBO comedy series called Unsubscribed, it was announced on Friday, as part of the first-look deal the Girls Trip breakout star signed with the company in early January.
Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson will write and executive produce the show, according to Variety.
Roquemore is known mostly for her on-camera work in TV shows like The Mindy Project, though you'll be seeing a lot more of her when Season 2 of Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here premieres on May 6.
Henderson has written for shows like Hulu's Difficult People and HBO's Divorce.
Henderson celebrated the news by posting about it on Twitter on Friday.
BuzzFeed News has reached Haddish's representatives for additional details about the forthcoming project.
If you're in need of a Haddish fix ASAP, you're in luck. She's currently starring in The Last O.G. on TBS; she'll be voicing one of the leads in Netflix's Tuca & Bertie, an animated series from the creators of BoJack Horseman; annnnnnd she'll star in Night School opposite comedy powerhouse Kevin Hart this coming September.
In all, fret not, because Tiffany's booked and busy.
CORRECTION
Haddish is producing the new show for HBO. A previous version of this article stated she would be starring in the project.
