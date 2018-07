Tiffany Haddish Is Producing A New HBO Comedy Series

Unsubscribed will examine "female blackness/beauty/identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle," according to the network.

Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson will write and executive produce the show, according to Variety

Roquemore is known mostly for her on-camera work in TV shows like The Mindy Project, though you'll be seeing a lot more of her when Season 2 of Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here premieres on May 6.

Henderson has written for shows like Hulu's Difficult People and HBO's Divorce.