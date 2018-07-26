BuzzFeed News

The Showrunner Of The "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" Reboot Defended It On Twitter

"Joss Whedon's brilliant and beautiful series can't be replicated. I wouldn't try to."

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 3:49 p.m. ET

Monica Owusu-Breen, showrunner for the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, took to Twitter on Thursday to address concerned fans' feelings about the new version of the show, which has been rumored to star a black woman as the lead.

In case you missed it, the fervent Buffy fanbase let it be known that it wasn't into the idea of a new take on the beloved show. Some suggested greenlighting a "new horror/supernatural show by another creative."

can we please not reboot buffy. you know what would be awesome? a story about an entirely new and different slayer and the universe around her. or you know, just greenlight a new horror/supernatural show by another creative.
Kate Sánchez @OhMyMithrandir

can we please not reboot buffy. you know what would be awesome? a story about an entirely new and different slayer and the universe around her. or you know, just greenlight a new horror/supernatural show by another creative.

Joss Whedon, creator of the first series, will serve as executive producer on the new iteration.

Others predicted it would be "a total flop" and directed the yet-to-be-filmed series to "go to hell."

raise your hand if you think this Buffy reboot will be a total flop and can go to hell
Charl Louise @CharllouXx

raise your hand if you think this Buffy reboot will be a total flop and can go to hell

Owusu-Breen began her response by saying, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars."

She then launched into her own affinity for the series, saying, "For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle to slay."

Owusu-Breen told fans that their much-loved characters, like Xander, Willow, Giles, Cordelia, and, of course, Buffy "can't be replaced."

monicaowusubreen @monicabreen

The brief missive ended with a reminder that it's been more than 20 years since the first show debuted, and the world has drastically changed. "So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer..." Owusu-Breen said.

