"The Prince Of Egypt" Is Going To Be Turned Into A Musical

The Prince of Egypt, the beloved 1998 animated film based on the biblical story of Moses, is heading to the stage for a theatrical run in London.

The new musical based on the original DreamWorks film is set to premiere at the Dominion Theatre in February, and will include the iconic Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston collaboration, "When You Believe," which won Best Original Song at the 1999 Oscars.

Casting for the musical has not yet been announced, but the show will feature 10 new songs and include five from the movie version.



and is being produced by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw. Music and lyrics will be helmed by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), while Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) has been tasked with creating the show's book, according to the announcement.

Sean Cheesman will be responsible for choreography.

Other creative roles have not yet been announced.

The musical will run for 32 weeks, beginning previews Feb. 5 before the show's official debut on Feb. 25.



There's no word yet on whether the musical will make it to Broadway.