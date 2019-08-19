The Trailer For Ryan Murphy's First Netflix Series, "The Politician," Is Here And It Looks Really Good

The cast for this first iteration includes Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, and Zoey Deutch. There'll also be guest appearances this season from celebrity royalty like Bette Midler and Judith Light.

The show is an anthology series, similar to Murphy's American Horror Story and American Crime Story , meaning each season will focus on a different type of political race.

Netflix on Monday released the trailer for Ryan Murphy's The Politician — the first series for the streaming service from the well-known TV producer, who last year signed a five-year $300 million contract with the company.

Season 1 of the show is focused on Platt's Payton Hobart, who is running for student body president of his high school. He has lofty aspirations of becoming president of the United States one day, and he'll do anything to achieve his goals.

Since Platt's character is extremely calculated, almost to the point where it makes him unrelatable, he decides to choose Deutch's Infinity Jackson, a student with cancer, as his running mate. But the cunning presidential hopeful soon realizes he may not be the only one harboring potentially career-destroying secrets.



Without giving too much away about the show, Lange, a two-time Oscar winner who was the beating heart of American Horror Story, absolutely stuns in her role as Rose, which appears to be inspired by the story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blancharde.



This series is only the beginning of Murphy's journey with Netflix. He's set to produce another series, Hollywood, described as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," though no release date has been announced yet.

But until then, there's The Politician, which will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 27.