The Final Season Of "Orange Is The New Black" Will Air In 2019

The cast of Orange Is the New Black announced Wednesday that the beloved Netflix original series would come to an end in 2019 when its seventh season airs.

In a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account, several of the stars disclosed the news.

“I'm so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, said in the clip.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed news, the show's creator, Jenji Kohan, said, "After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison."



"I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."