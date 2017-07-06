A Recent College Grad Came Up With A "Fidgetiddies" Trick And People Are Hella Impressed
The fidget spinner meme has officially peaked.
This is 22-year-old Manuela Torres-Orejuela, a recent graduate of UCLA.
Like a lot of people, Torres-Orejuela is really into fidget spinners, the latest sensation that's taken over so many lives. She became fond of the gadget after she was given one by her best friend, and she noticed that it helped her with her anxiety and ADHD.
Her fascination with fidget spinners resulted in her making a now-viral video, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram over the 4th of July weekend. The trick, which Torres-Orejuela refers to as "fidgetiddies," was an idea she'd toyed with before.
On Twitter, people showered Torres-Orejuela, who goes by @caritadepincel, with compliments.
Some thought about getting fidget spinners for the sole purpose of attempting this trick.
"Iconic," one person replied.
Others playfully referenced the color of the spinners in Torres-Orejuela's video, comparing them to the main characters in Nickelodeon's The Fairly Oddparents.
The jokes went on and on and on.
And though the overwhelming amount of responses were kind, there were just a few who objected to the Torres-Orejuela's video.
One person asserted she'd done the video for attention.
And some had no words to express their feelings.
Torres-Orejuela also put the video on her Instagram, where she was also inundated with loads of mostly positive comments.
Eventually, she made a tutorial demonstrating to others how they could make their own fidgetiddies — all you need is pasties and velcro.
But Torres-Orejuela wants people to know that she knows how ridiculous the trick is. "I am aware of how ironic and weird my innovation is," she said. "I don't want people to think I am taking it too seriously."
