The Director Of "Queen & Slim" Says The Film Is A Love Letter To "Black People Who Have Lost Their Lives To Police Brutality"

Universal Pictures on Wednesday released the latest trailer for Queen & Slim, the upcoming romance drama directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

The film stars Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Widows) and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith.

BuzzFeed News attended an exclusive screening of the film's first 12 minutes last week, where Matsoukas teased more of what's to come. She also shared some tidbits about making the project.

At the Q&A, Matsoukas said the film was intended to be a way of honoring "black people who have lost their lives to police brutality."

The film begins with our leads on their very first date at a diner in Ohio. There's some light flirting, but it's clear that this encounter probably won't lead to a second date. After the dinner date, they head home, only to be stopped by a police officer who pulls them over for a small traffic mishap. The officer starts by asking Slim (Kaluuya's character) for his registration.

He hands it over, but the situation escalates after the officer asks him to step out of the vehicle. Seeing that the officer was unable to find anything suspicious in the car (spoiler: The officer was deliberately being difficult), Slim asked if he could go because it was cold outside. Offended by being asked to hurry things along, the officer snaps and pulls out his gun and orders Slim to kneel on the ground with his hands behind his back. Queen — who, we learned earlier in the film, is a criminal defense lawyer — gets out of the car and begins defending Slim against the officer.