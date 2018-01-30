BuzzFeed News

After Diddy Cropped Kendall And Kylie Jenner Out Of A Photo, He's Just Done It Again

After Diddy Cropped Kendall And Kylie Jenner Out Of A Photo, He's Just Done It Again

The "Diddy Crop" is back and it's more savage than before.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

Posted on January 30, 2018, at 4:28 p.m. ET

As we've learned in the past, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is seemingly very particular about his Instagram feed, and he has no problems making, er, adjustments whenever he sees fit.

For example, remember when he straight-up snipped Kylie and Kendall Jenner from this image last year?

Diddy 👏🏿 Does 👏🏿Not 👏🏿Play 👏🏿When 👏🏿It 👏🏿Comes 👏🏿To Curating 👏🏿His 👏🏿Feed.

Instagram: @diddy

Well, it looks like the iconic hip-hop mogul is up to his old tricks — and he may have learned a new one in the last year: Photoshop.

Here's what happened: On Sunday, celebrities came out and celebrated the Grammys, music's biggest night, and at some point during the festivities, this glorious image was taken.

STUDENT OF THE GAME !!! TRYNA PLAY FOREVER !!!!! ‼️
French Montana @FrencHMonTanA

STUDENT OF THE GAME !!! TRYNA PLAY FOREVER !!!!! ‼️

From left to right we've got Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, French Montana (the poster of the photo in question, if that wasn't already obvious), Nas, and Fabolous dressed perfectly from head to toe.

Diddy isn't in the photo, so where does he fit into all this, you ask? Well, I'll tell ya.

Diddy wielded his vicious cropping game this time on Fabolous, photoshopped French Montana out of the image ENTIRELY, and added the caption, "3 Kings! 3 GREAT FRIENDS! Love you guys. #BlackGreatness."

Instagram: @diddy
The photoshop/crop went viral after being tweeted by @foreversimma Tuesday.

Did Diddy really just...
simma @foreversimma

Did Diddy really just...

Now, this probably wasn't done to invoke some sort of beef, because French Montana is an artist on Diddy's label, Bad Boy, and Fabolous was recently on Revolt TV's Drink Champs, where they hugged upon greeting one another. So yeah, all is probably well.

Additionally, Diddy is the founder Revolt TV, so if he had an issue with Fabolous, he probably wouldn't have had invited him on his network, I'm guessing.

But still, the social reaction to the Diddy Crop, as it's being called, was strong. Yeah, Fab got it, but French was "ERASED" from the photo, one Twitter user tweeted.

IG crop feature is basura so I can see why Fab got cropped out. But Diddy straight up ERASED French out the picture lmfaooooo
cнιcĸen ѕaммιcн &amp; waғғle ғrιeѕ..ғo’ ғree @HitDaBoogiez

IG crop feature is basura so I can see why Fab got cropped out. But Diddy straight up ERASED French out the picture lmfaooooo

"Diddy's crop out game is over 9000," another person said, noting that the mogul even "shaded out" French Montana's hand.

Diddy’s crop out game is over 9000. He even shaded out French’s hand on Nas’ shoulder.
I Just Be Chillin. #DYECB @TASKvsTheWorld

Diddy’s crop out game is over 9000. He even shaded out French’s hand on Nas’ shoulder.

"Diddy would crop his grandmother out of the family reunion pics," one person said.

Diddy would crop his grandmother out the family reunion pics
Jha @MrNine7Three

Diddy would crop his grandmother out the family reunion pics

Diddy is now inspiring people to crop the negativity from their lives.

Gonna diddycrop the negativity out and diddyshop the positivity into my life https://t.co/7kYs0ExalF
Moose (روان) @BellaRoona_

Gonna diddycrop the negativity out and diddyshop the positivity into my life https://t.co/7kYs0ExalF

All in all, I think it's safe to say Diddy is certainly showing promise as a skilled photo editor.

Diddy is the crop king when it comes to pics 🔥🔥🔥
Kyrie Escobar @Nduey_Escobar

Diddy is the crop king when it comes to pics 🔥🔥🔥

