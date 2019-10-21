The First Full Trailer For "The Crown" Season 3 Shows Olivia Colman Reigning Supreme

"This country was still great when I came to the throne. All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart."

Netflix released the first full trailer for the upcoming third season of The Crown on Monday, offering fans of the lavish period drama their first real look at the new set of actors playing the British royal family. Set to a haunting cover of Bob Dylan's 1964 folk song "The Times They Are a-Changin'," the trailer shows a family — and a country — struggling to keep up with the pace of change in the 1960s and ’70s. Not only has the cast changed in this third season — a decision made so that the actors properly reflect the ages of the characters they're playing — but so have the problems of Queen Elizabeth (Oscar winner Olivia Colman), which are very different in nature from those she encountered in the 1940s and ’50s. There are mining strikes, economic crises, and the arrival of a Labor prime minister, Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins), whom Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) believes wants to do away with the royals altogether. The trailer opens in 1977 with the Queen marking her Silver Jubilee, the 25th anniversary of her ascension to the throne, which was explored in Season 1. But the celebrations have left her feeling introspective, rather than joyful. "On days like today," she says, "ask yourself: In the time I've been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?"

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

In addition to worries of feeling partly responsible for the country paling in comparison to its former glory — the British pound is deteriorating in value, and a mining disaster challenges the Queen to be more human and not just a symbol — she must also take on the problems of the royal family. Son Charles (Josh O'Connor) has taken interest in a woman named Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell), and seems to be comparing himself to his uncle Edward, who abdicated the throne because he wanted to marry the twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. "Am I listened to in this family?" Charles shouts at his mother at one point in the trailer. "Am I seen for who and what I am? No!"

Des Willie / Netflix

There's also drama with Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), who seems to not be coping too well playing second fiddle to her sister, as her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones (Ben Daniels) struggles.

"This country was still great when I came to the throne," the Queen says wistfully in the trailer. "All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart." "You cannot flinch," responds Margaret. "It's only fallen apart if we say it has. That's the thing about the monarchy. We paper over the cracks."

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix