A New Trailer For Season Three Of "The Crown" Shows Queen Elizabeth As A "Settled Sovereign"

Netflix on Friday released a teaser trailer for its upcoming third season of The Crown, giving viewers a glimpse of Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II as a "settled sovereign."

The teaser opens with Colman's Elizabeth II looking at two images of herself. In an image on the left, she's a younger, and in the one on the right, she's an "old bat," according to the queen herself.

"A great many changes," Colman says in the trailer, seemingly referring to more than just her appearance. "Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it."



As most aficionados of The Crown know by now, the cast of the show is replaced every two seasons to reflect the various periods of the Queens long-running reign.