Terry Crews Shared A Powerful Tweet About Sexual Assault After Being Mocked By 50 Cent

"Why didn't you say something? I did. Why didn't you push him off? I did."

Actor Terry Crews, one of the few men at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, posted a powerful tweet on Friday morning detailing the exhausting questions victims of sexual harassment and assault often endure.

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh)

"Why didn't you say something?" Crews wrote. "I did." He continues with a series of other questions that seemingly place the onus on the victim until they've run out of things to say because they're exasperated.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾... Some people will never get it but not for a lack of info or 1st hand accounts but due to willful ignorance & fear they see themselves somewhere in the account #MeToo https://t.co/iVM1C8Lz6p

@terrycrews As a fellow black man, thank you for speaking out Terry. So many of us are right behind you. I really admire your strength and I’m immensely thankful for you offering a voice to those who are too scared to speak out or have and are judged for it. A true hero 👏🏽💙

@terrycrews You’re the epitome of strength both physically and emotionally, a lot of people are behind you and are overwhelmed with the encourage you have shown

@terrycrews You’re the real man for speaking out, don’t let the close-minded others try and put you down. Keep the fight strong 💪🏻

@terrycrews don’t be discouraged by other people’s ignorance! We’re all so proud of you Terry. x

Crews is suing Hollywood agent Adam Venit and his agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME), alleging that Venit groped him at a party in 2016. Venit has denied the claims.

Crews told senators that he was asked to drop his sexual assault case against the agent by a producer of The Expendables, a franchise Crews has been a part of for three films.

Crews said that the producer, Avi Lerner, told his manager that if he wanted to participate in a fourth film in the series, "there would be trouble" if he didn't drop his case against Venit. Venit also represents Expendables star Sylvester Stallone. Lerner did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Crews said that he instead decided to quit the franchise.

Crews' representatives told BuzzFeed News they had no additional comment to add.