BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Terry Crews Shared A Powerful Tweet About Sexual Assault After Being Mocked By 50 Cent

Arts & Entertainment

Terry Crews Shared A Powerful Tweet About Sexual Assault After Being Mocked By 50 Cent

"Why didn't you say something? I did. Why didn't you push him off? I did."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 29, 2018, at 3:08 p.m. ET

Posted on June 29, 2018, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Actor Terry Crews, one of the few men at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, posted a powerful tweet on Friday morning detailing the exhausting questions victims of sexual harassment and assault often endure.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Crews shared the tweet just days after he was mocked by rapper 50 Cent on Instagram.

Instagram

"Why didn't you say something?" Crews wrote. "I did." He continues with a series of other questions that seemingly place the onus on the victim until they've run out of things to say because they're exasperated.

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh)
terrycrews @terrycrews

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lots of people rallied around Crews after he posted the tweet, like actor Gabrielle Union, who has gone on the record about her own rape when she was 19 years old.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾... Some people will never get it but not for a lack of info or 1st hand accounts but due to willful ignorance &amp; fear they see themselves somewhere in the account #MeToo https://t.co/iVM1C8Lz6p
Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾... Some people will never get it but not for a lack of info or 1st hand accounts but due to willful ignorance &amp; fear they see themselves somewhere in the account #MeToo https://t.co/iVM1C8Lz6p

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"As a fellow black man, thank you for speaking out Terry," one user wrote.

@terrycrews As a fellow black man, thank you for speaking out Terry. So many of us are right behind you. I really admire your strength and I’m immensely thankful for you offering a voice to those who are too scared to speak out or have and are judged for it. A true hero 👏🏽💙
Richie Brave 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 @RichieBrave

@terrycrews As a fellow black man, thank you for speaking out Terry. So many of us are right behind you. I really admire your strength and I’m immensely thankful for you offering a voice to those who are too scared to speak out or have and are judged for it. A true hero 👏🏽💙

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You're the epitome of strength both physically and emotionally," another said.

@terrycrews You’re the epitome of strength both physically and emotionally, a lot of people are behind you and are overwhelmed with the encourage you have shown
Ellé🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BananaSpIatter

@terrycrews You’re the epitome of strength both physically and emotionally, a lot of people are behind you and are overwhelmed with the encourage you have shown

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Don't let the close-minded others try and put you down."

@terrycrews You’re the real man for speaking out, don’t let the close-minded others try and put you down. Keep the fight strong 💪🏻
Mac @elusivebigmac

@terrycrews You’re the real man for speaking out, don’t let the close-minded others try and put you down. Keep the fight strong 💪🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We're all so proud of you Terry."

@terrycrews don’t be discouraged by other people’s ignorance! We’re all so proud of you Terry. x
billie @fvmero

@terrycrews don’t be discouraged by other people’s ignorance! We’re all so proud of you Terry. x

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

50 Cent belittled Crews following congressional testimony on Tuesday, in which he told lawmakers that he was sexually assaulted.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Crews is suing Hollywood agent Adam Venit and his agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME), alleging that Venit groped him at a party in 2016. Venit has denied the claims.

Crews told senators that he was asked to drop his sexual assault case against the agent by a producer of The Expendables, a franchise Crews has been a part of for three films.

Crews said that the producer, Avi Lerner, told his manager that if he wanted to participate in a fourth film in the series, "there would be trouble" if he didn't drop his case against Venit. Venit also represents Expendables star Sylvester Stallone. Lerner did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Crews said that he instead decided to quit the franchise.

Crews' representatives told BuzzFeed News they had no additional comment to add.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT