Terry Crews Posted An Apology From The Hollywood Agent Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Him At A Party

Actor Terry Crews on Friday posted an apology letter he received from the powerful Hollywood agent he accused of groping his genitals at a party in 2016.

Though Crews noted that the letter from Adam Venit was delivered in March, he tweeted that he “accepted” it only because of the agent’s decision to leave talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

“It meant nothing without a resignation,” he told Deadline.



While Venit did not explicitly address the groping allegation in his letter, he did ask for forgiveness.

“I am sure that this whole situation is an unwanted experience for you,” he wrote. “I have no right to expect your forgiveness, but I am asking for it nonetheless.”

Venit has previously denied any wrongdoing.

“The intent of this letter is to start a dialogue in service of taking responsibility for the emotional challenge that this experience has caused you and your family,” Venit added in his letter. “I take responsibility for us being here now, together in this situation. I am sorry for all of it.”

When contacted for additional information, Crews’ representatives told BuzzFeed News they had nothing more to add.



Crews went on Good Morning America last year and publicly confirmed that Venit was his alleged assaulter, a claim Venit denied.