Tekashi 69 Named Fellow Rappers Jim Jones And Cardi B As Members Of The Bloods Gang While Testifying In Court

Rapper Tekashi 69 on Thursday named fellow rapper Jim Jones as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, an admission which stunned the court and people following the trial on social media.

Tekashi, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, is on trial for racketeering, drug trafficking, and other crimes, and was asked by prosecutors who Jones was.

“He's a retired rapper,” Hernandez said in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

“Is he a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang?” prosecutors asked.

Hernandez replied, “Yes.”

Hernandez also named Cardi B as a member of the gang. She has publicly talked about her affiliation with the gang before, most recently in a 2018 profile by former GQ writer Caity Weaver.

“I used to pop off with my homies,” Cardi said. "And they'd say, 'Yo, you really get it poppin'. You should come home. You should turn Blood.' And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it's not like, oh, you leave. You don't leave.”

Jones' and Cardi's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But people on Twitter had plenty to say.