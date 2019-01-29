Netflix Wants To Know WTF Is Wrong With The People Thirsting Over Ted Bundy

"There are literally thousands of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers."

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix on Monday did its best to dissuade people from romanticizing serial killer Ted Bundy, who several people online apparently consider to be attractive because y'all need Jesus. "I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy's alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally thousands of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers," the company wrote on its Twitter account Monday.

I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers

It all began last week when the streaming giant released the four-part docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a project directed and created by Joe Berlinger. That same director is behind an upcoming feature film called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile that is based on Bundy's life.

Voltage Pictures

Zac Efron takes on the lead role in that movie, and a trailer for the film was released on Thursday, though it was accused by some of glamorizing the murderer through its song choice and editing style. So, yes, there's been a significant rise in the amount of Bundy content in the last few days, and it's led to people tweeting some pretty questionable stuff.

ted bundy was a serial killer but why is he so hot

Real shit, Ted Bundy is sexy as hell. He can choke me dadddddyyyyy.

literally why the fuck was Ted Bundy so hot lol

Ted bundy was kinda hot yo!

So, yes, do not do this. Bundy was a rapist and necrophile who brutally killed at least 30 women. And even though he was executed in 1989 via electrocution, it's suspected that he's responsible for the deaths of many other women. As the Netflix docuseries and upcoming biopic gain traction online, some have urged people to focus on the victims and their families. "These women all had hopes and dreams," true crime investigative journalist Billy Jenson tweeted on Sunday. "They should all have movies made about them. I always try to remember what these monsters took away." That point was echoed by Refinery29's senior news and politics editor Ashley Alese Edwards, who wrote a piece on Bundy titled, "Ted Bundy Wasn't Special Or Smart. He Was Just White." Appearing on BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM on Tuesday, Edwards said this about Bundy: "The biggest part of the myth that really upsets me is that he was charming and he kind of lured these women away with his charm and his allure which isn't true." "He crept up on women at night when they were walking home alone," Edwards said. "He broke into their house while they were sleeping. ... He was sneak attacking them and he was a coward and I just think this whole thing of him being a genius needs to die."

Courtesy of Netflix

It seems serial killer-related content has seemed to be a boon for Netflix lately. After acquiring the Lifetime seriesYou, starring Penn Badgley as a murderous stalker, people began tweeting about — and watching — the series more than when it was on the Lifetime network. But some of the tweets about Badgley's character were so disturbing they prompted the actor himself to call out people who were attracted to the killer.

A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF

A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF