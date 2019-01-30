The Director Of The Ted Bundy Biopic Says The Notorious Serial Killer Won't Be Romanticized

Joe Berlinger, the Oscar-nominated director whose upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, about the life of Ted Bundy, says moviegoers can be assured the movie won't romanticize the notorious serial killer.

After the trailer for the film, which stars Zac Efron as Bundy, appeared online Sunday, a lot of people were concerned about the way the trailer depicted the main subject, which some felt portrayed the murderer in a sanitized way.

"I am of course very troubled that the trailer may be giving some people the false impression that our movie in any way romanticizes the actions of this horrendous serial killer, so I want to assure those concerned that our film in no way glorifies Bundy or his atrocious acts, nor was the trailer intended to give that impression," Berlinger told BuzzFeed News in a statement on Wednesday.

The film, he added, "is a serious portrait of how Bundy deceived the people closest to him and his manipulation of the American media allowed him to flourish and evade detection and capture for so long."