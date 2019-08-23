Taylor Swift Slammed Trump As An Autocrat Who Uses "The Dirtiest Tricks In The Book"

In the last few months, it's safe to say pop star Taylor Swift has had a political awakening. In addition to speaking out in favor of LGBTQ rights and against the Republican who ran for Senate in her state of Tennessee, the singer urged fans to enroll to vote in last year's midterms.

Now, in an interview with the Guardian published Friday, Swift has taken aim at the US president himself, Donald Trump.

"We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate," Swift said. "I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy."

The interview was published the same day Trump used Twitter to attack the chair of the Federal Reserve (whom he appointed) for not following his advice, and issued an "order" to US companies to stop working with China — despite him not having the power to make such an order. Stock markets tumbled more than 400 points following his bizarre tweets. This week, he also said he wanted to abolish so-called birthright citizenship, but that would require a constitutional amendment.

In her Guardian interview, Swift seemed to express a sense of being jaded with US democracy, saying she felt conflicted about the direction the country was headed when “all the dirtiest tricks in the book were used and it worked.”

She described the tumultuous political climate as a way of "gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.’”

