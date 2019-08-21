Taylor Swift Says She Plans To Rerecord Her Music Catalog After It Was Acquired By Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift says she plans to rerecord her music after the singer failed to secure her original master recordings when talent manager Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records, her original label, in June.

“Might you do that?” journalist Tracy Smith asked Swift in a forthcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “Oh yeah,” Swift said.

“That’s a plan?” Smith asked. “Yeah, absolutely,” the singer replied.



Swift has been speaking to the press ahead of her upcoming album, Lover, out this Friday. The controversy around her discography, and whether she'd been given the opportunity to purchase the music she'd written and recorded on the label she joined when she was 15 years old, became a much-discussed issue earlier this summer.

Braun, a well-known record executive, has worked with some of today's biggest pop stars, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato. He has also worked with Kanye West, aka Swift's longtime nemesis.

In late June, news spread that Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, purchased Big Machine Records, a music label owned by Scott Borchetta. It's also the place where Swift recorded her first six albums, making it the entity that owns her master recordings of those songs.

"This is my worst case scenario," said Swift in a statement via her Tumblr at the time. "This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept."

Swift said that she "pleaded" with Borchetta for the opportunity to own her work, but was instead given the chance to do so only if she signed another contract with the Big Machine label and "'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one [she] turned in."