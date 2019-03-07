Taylor Swift's Stalker Was Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Her Home Again

A man was arrested early Thursday for allegedly breaking into Taylor Swift’s townhouse in Manhattan for the third time.

The man, Roger Alvarado, recently served six months in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the pop star’s home last year, taking a shower, and sleeping in her bed. As was the case on Thursday, no one was home at the time.



In February 2018, Alvarado was arrested on charges of breaking Swift's front door with a shovel, the Associated Press reported.



On Thursday, Alvarado used a ladder to prop himself on a ledge and break a glass door to gain entry to Swift's home, "attempting to remove property," New York police said.

He was arrested around 2:30 a.m.

Alvarado was charged with burglary, criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. His booking photo was not released.

The news comes just one day after Swift was featured in a piece for Elle magazine where she talked about personal measures she takes to feel safe.

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life,” Swift told the magazine. “I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”

Swift said she takes the precautions because “websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online.”



“You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” she said.

Representatives for Swift didn’t not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.