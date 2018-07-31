Stephen Colbert Addressed Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Les Moonves During His Monologue

"Accountability is meaningless unless it's for everybody, whether it's the leader of a network or the leader of the free world."

Stephen Colbert, host of the The Late Show, directly addressed the sexual harassment allegations levied against his boss, Les Moonves, on Monday night, as an example of what the #MeToo movement at large is about.

Moonves, the CEO of CBS Corporation, which is the network Colbert's show runs on, was accused of sexually harassing six women in a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow published on Friday.

In it, Farrow interviewed women who alleged that Moonves harassed them in the early '80s until the early '00s.

Some of Moonves' purported transgressions include putting his hand up a woman's skirt and using intimidation as a means of getting back at women who refused his advances.