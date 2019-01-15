The Teaser Trailer For "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Has Finally Arrived

Marvel Studios on Tuesday released the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Good news, Spidey fans: It's an absolute delight.

The teaser clip shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) preparing to take a trip abroad and contemplating leaving his Spider suit behind because, as he says in the teaser, "Europe doesn't really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

What's most interesting about the trailer is that it's pretty hard to pin down whether or not the film will take place before or after the events of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Because as many fans of the Marvel films may remember (massive spoiler!!!), Peter Parker didn't make it out alive at the end of that one: