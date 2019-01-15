BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Teaser Trailer For "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Has Finally Arrived

The Teaser Trailer For "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Has Finally Arrived

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 15, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. ET

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Marvel Studios on Tuesday released the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Good news, Spidey fans: It's an absolute delight.

The teaser clip shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) preparing to take a trip abroad and contemplating leaving his Spider suit behind because, as he says in the teaser, "Europe doesn't really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

What's most interesting about the trailer is that it's pretty hard to pin down whether or not the film will take place before or after the events of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Because as many fans of the Marvel films may remember (massive spoiler!!!), Peter Parker didn't make it out alive at the end of that one:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios / Via giphy.com

Naturally, Spider-Man's trip encounters a hiccup when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) unexpectedly shows up and whisks him away.

Marvel Studios

There are more than a few villains in this next Spider-Man offering, but who they are, exactly, is hard to tell.

Here, it looks like the classic Spidey villain Sandman makes an appearance.

Marvel Studios

Could this be the aquatic nemesis Hydro-Man or just someone wielding the water to their will?

Marvel Studios

One thing's for sure, though: That's most definitely Jake Gyllenhaal as the evil Mysterio.

Marvel Studios

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT