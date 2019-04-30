Watch The Trailer For "Sonic The Hedgehog" That Has Some Fans Disturbed

"Look at how they massacred my boy."

Every '90s kid who owned a Sega Genesis can rejoice, because a movie based on your favorite lightning fast hedgehog is coming to a theater near you very soon. On Tuesday morning, Paramount Pictures debuted the first official trailer for its upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. The visual opens with Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, racing past Sheriff Tom Wachowski's (James Marsden) cop car, going a way over the speed limit — 760 MPH, to be exact.

Paramount Pictures

Marsden's character appears stunned by what he just saw and gets out of the car to investigate. He then notices one of the titular mammal's prickly spikes which is buzzing with a current of electricity.

Paramount Pictures

Later the trailer introduces a bit of music — "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio — and we get our very first look at Sonic himself head on. His look doesn't really deviate from the '90s video game version of the character at all in terms of appearance.

Paramount Pictures

The film boasts an impressive cast in addition to Marsden and Schwartz, including Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Adam Pally as a fellow police officer, as well as Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell in unspecified roles.

Paramount Pictures

The trailer is super ~fan servicey~ in that it references the "genesis" of Sonic's story, the iconic rings Sonic collects in the original Sega games are seen at the beginning of the trailer, and we see our hero in action when he leaps into the air and demolishes a car that presumably belongs to Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. However, there are some folks who were less than enthused about the upcoming film.

Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Paramount Pictures

Responding to the film's official Twitter account, people posted their initial reactions to the trailer. One user replied with a photo of Sonic that said, "Yikes. That is not okay."

@SonicMovie

Others chimed in with similar sentiments. There was no shortage of disapproving GIFs, like the one below taken from The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando. "Massacred" is one word this person used to describe Sonic's appearance in the trailer.

@SonicMovie

Sonic's human-like teeth really got people riled up.

@SonicMovie THE TEETH

If only one could Thanos snap "this abomination" away, another person said.

@SonicMovie Only one thing to do with this abomination.

As the kids say these days, the responses were pretty savage.

@SonicMovie this sums up my reaction to that trailer