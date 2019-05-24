The Live-Action "Sonic" Movie's Release Is Being Delayed So They Can Redesign The Character's Look

*Offset voice* Y'all won.

The director of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie has announced the film's release is being delayed in order to redesign the character's controversial look.

In late April, after fans expressed dissatisfaction with the iconic video game character's appearance in the movie's trailer, the director had vowed to make it right.



On Friday, director Jeff Fowler tweeted, "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right."

Fowler's tweet included a photo with a new release date, as well. The film will make its theater debut on February 14, 2020, instead of this coming November as originally planned.