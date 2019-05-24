The Live-Action "Sonic" Movie's Release Is Being Delayed So They Can Redesign The Character's Look
When the film's first trailer dropped last month, angry fans criticized Sonic's design — and his human-like teeth.
*Offset voice* Y'all won.
The director of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie has announced the film's release is being delayed in order to redesign the character's controversial look.
In late April, after fans expressed dissatisfaction with the iconic video game character's appearance in the movie's trailer, the director had vowed to make it right.
On Friday, director Jeff Fowler tweeted, "Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right."
Fowler's tweet included a photo with a new release date, as well. The film will make its theater debut on February 14, 2020, instead of this coming November as originally planned.
As you may recall, angry fans roundly criticized the character's appearance overall, but many were particularly horrified by Sonic's teeth, which some said were too human-like.
The whole thing ballooned into a mini internet meme/drama, and people mocked the studio's failed attempt with their own takes on Sonic.
Some took their job very seriously, giving the character actual hedgehog teeth, which didn't look so great either.
A professional designer, Edward Pun, took it upon himself to give fans what they really wanted: A Sonic character that was actually true to the original in terms of his appearance — and the internet rejoiced.
Though the movie has been moved back a few months, Fowler is demonstrating that he's " fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be...," as promised earlier this month.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.