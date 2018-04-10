Former "Silicon Valley" Star T.J. Miller Has Been Charged With Making A Fake Bomb Threat On A Train

Miller was said to have appeared intoxicated when he rang a 911 dispatcher to report that a female passenger with whom he'd allegedly been feuding had "a bomb in her bag.”

Actor T.J. Miller was arrested by the FBI on Monday in New York and charged with allegedly calling in a false bomb threat on an interstate Amtrak train.

The former star of HBO’s Silicon Valley was said to have appeared intoxicated when he rang a 911 dispatcher on March 18 to report that a female passenger with whom he'd allegedly been feuding on the DC–New York train had "a bomb in her bag.”



The US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced Miller, 36, was arrested on Monday night at LaGuardia Airport. The actor was released from jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Neither Miller nor his representatives immediately responded to a request for comment.



According to a criminal complaint, Miller told a 911 dispatcher in New Jersey that a woman with brown hair and a scarf had a bomb aboard Amtrak Train 2256.

Officials then stopped the train in Connecticut so the bomb squad could search it, but no explosives were found.

Investigators are said to have called Miller's cell phone to ask him more about the threat, with the actor then allegedly describing the woman as someone with red hair and a red scarf, who was carrying a “black bag, carry-on suitcase with a handle,” and who seemed to be trying to leave the bag behind as the train approached its next stop.

"The officer detected slurring in Miller's voice and asked if he had consumed alcohol that day," federal officials said. "Miller replied that he had consumed 'one glass of red wine.'"



When the officer asked if Miller had a mental illness, Miller allegedly replied, "No, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out."