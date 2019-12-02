Actor Shelley Morrison, Best Known For Playing Rosario On “Will & Grace,” Has Died At 83

Actor Shelley Morrison, whom fans of the long-running NBC series Will & Grace came to know as Rosario Salazar, died Sunday. She was 83.

Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, told the Associated Press that the actor died of heart failure at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Though Morrison had a career in acting that spanned more than 60 years, it was her role as the no-nonsense maid Rosario — played opposite Megan Mullally’s sometimes out-of-touch Karen Walker, who was the character’s boss — that turned her into a star.

Mullally, whom Morrison often shared screentime with, reacted to her former colleague’s death via social media.

“My heart is heavy,” Mullally said. “Putting Shelley, her beloved husband Walter & their children in the light.”

Mullally went on to thank Morrison for her “friendship & partnership,” adding, “you accomplished wonderful things in this world. You will be missed.”

