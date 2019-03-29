Shangela Performed A Beyoncé Medley — In Front Of Beyoncé — And Got A Standing Ovation

Former Drag Race star Shangela Laquifa Wadley, known to her many fans as simply “Shangela,” performed for Beyoncé and Jay-Z at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, adding to her already banner year.

The drag queen, who was the first runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 and recently appeared in A Star Is Born, delved into a 7-minute medley of Beyoncé tunes — and she was so good that Queen Bey herself gave her a standing ovation.

Shangela's performance was designed to honored the Carters, who were attending the ceremony to accept the Vanguard Award, which celebrates folks in entertainment who advocate equal rights for LGBT people even though they don’t identify with the community themselves.