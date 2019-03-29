 Skip To Content
Shangela Performed A Beyoncé Medley — In Front Of Beyoncé — And Got A Standing Ovation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were honored at the GLAAD Media Awards, where they were treated to a special performance from one of America's favorite drag queens.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2019, at 9:26 a.m. ET

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Former Drag Race star Shangela Laquifa Wadley, known to her many fans as simply “Shangela,” performed for Beyoncé and Jay-Z at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night, adding to her already banner year.

The drag queen, who was the first runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 and recently appeared in A Star Is Born, delved into a 7-minute medley of Beyoncé tunes — and she was so good that Queen Bey herself gave her a standing ovation.

Shangela's performance was designed to honored the Carters, who were attending the ceremony to accept the Vanguard Award, which celebrates folks in entertainment who advocate equal rights for LGBT people even though they don’t identify with the community themselves.

OMG. @itsSHANGELA IS PERFORMING A BEYONCÉ MEDLEY IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ AT THE #GLAADAWARDS.

Online reaction for Shangela's Beyoncé performance was breathless.

Though she didn’t win Drag Race, people certainly believe she has become the country’s next drag superstar.

Shangela really didn’t need the crown to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

And, yes, at the end of the performance, Beyoncé — THE Beyoncé — stood on her feet to praise Shangela. This is the highest form of praise tbh. It also looks like she mouths “SO GREAT” while clapping.

OMG! This is #Beyonce and #JayZ giving @itsshangela a standing ovation after Shangela did a lip sync (for your life) medley of Beyonce songs. OMG! @glaad

Other fans recounted all of the major work Shangela has done recently, including collaborating with some of the biggest names in music and film. (If you didn't know, Shangela is the voice you hear at the beginning of Ariana Grande’s “NASA.”)

A legend who never stops working.

In the past year Shangela went on a world tour, was in a Star is Born, went to the Oscars, had a cameo on Ariana Grande’s album, and now is performing for BEYONCÉ. She truly WON. https://t.co/NH1CF3XVuC

Trixie Mattel, the queen who ultimately snatched the All Stars 3 crown, commended her former castmate’s performance too.

Look at a woman performing for a woman @itsSHANGELA https://t.co/z5HP1VI1MV

After Shangela’s performance, Beyoncé and Jay-Z took the stage to accept their award.

The music icon said she was “super honored and overwhelmed” and had a bit of a wardrobe mishap because of Shangela’s fabulous performance.

"I've already cried,” Beyoncé said. “I put a run in my stocking from Shangela.”

“I put a run in my stocking from Shangela!” Queen Beyoncé recognizing @itsSHANGELA at the #glaadawards!

Legends honoring legends. Amen.



