Shailene Woodley Revealed An Interesting Spoiler About The Season Finale Of "Big Little Lies"

Actor Shailene Woodley revealed a juicy spoiler on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night ahead of the upcoming Big Little Lies season finale.

According to Woodley, HBO didn't want anything from the upcoming episode to be revealed, so the network chose to to not send Kimmel a clip teasing Sunday's finale.

Instead, Woodley said, HBO allowed her to disclose one tiny detail about the episode.

"In the beginning of the next episode, it's a little bit of a cliffhanger, but all of the women go to visit Perry's grave and his body's missing," Woodley revealed.