Here Are All The Ways Seth Meyers Called Out Sexism And Harassment At The Golden Globes

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

"Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen," Meyers greeted the crowd. "It's 2018; marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't."

"There's a new era under way, and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood," Meyers said.

"There's a new era under way, and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood," Meyers said.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

"Did you hear about Willem Dafoe?" Meyers went on, shifting to a joke about the Florida Project actor. "Oh, god, no! He was nominated ."

A clip from earlier in the broadcast showing Seth Meyers say Harvey Weinstein will be "the first person ever booed… https://t.co/yEPICo17XV

"They tried to get a woman to host this show, they really did," Meyers said. "They said, 'Hey, how would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood? And women were like, Hmm, well, where is it? And they said it's at a hotel...and long story short, I'm your host tonight."

"Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I've heard rumors that he's crazy and difficult to work with," Meyers quipped.

"Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the in memoriam," he said to the shocked audience.