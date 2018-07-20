Alice Eve Joins The Cast Of "Iron Fist" In Season 2

Netflix also confirmed that Alice Eve will be joining the cast.

The cast of Netflix’s Iron Fist revealed a ton of exciting news about the show’s second season at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, beginning with an announcement that the new season will be available for streaming on September 7.



Head of Marvel Television Jeff Loeb showcased a generous amount of clips from the highly anticipated next season.

It was officially confirmed that Alice Eve will be a part of the cast, playing Typhoid Mary, a character she says she chose because of her “multiple personalities.” Eve also said she enjoyed the violence that came with portraying her character.