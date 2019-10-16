Sarah Michelle Gellar On The "Buffy" Reboot: "Does It Really Need To Be Done Again?"

Gellar told BuzzFeed News she thinks there's ways to modernize Buffy the Vampire Slayer , but that she's proud the original still stands up.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about whether she'd be interested in participating in the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer — and revealed how her own children respond to her old movies. It was announced last year that a diverse Buffy reboot was said to be in the works, with showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen helming the project, which was met with some pushback from fans.

As it turns out, Gellar is all for the show being reimagined, but it would have to be without her because, as she told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Wednesday morning, "I'm not an adolescent anymore." "I'm all for them rebooting it. I think it's an important story," Gellar said. "I think there's a way to modernize it and tell a different story now. I think the way we ended lends itself to it, but at the same time, I'm so proud of the show that we made."

Gellar — who starred as Buffy Summers on the hit Joss Whedon show about vampires, demons, and other creatures from 1997 until 2003 — said the show worked so well at the time for her because it was "the story for the horrors of adolescence manifested as actual horrors, as actual demons." "What I think is even more impressive is that it's still relevant today," Gellar told BuzzFeed News. "That people find it and watch it for the first time and it still means exactly the same if not more now that there's more lessons to take, there's more empowerment to take from it." "So does it really need to be done again?" Gellar asked. Though Gellar can count on her loyal Buffy fans to have her back, her children couldn't be more uninterested in their mom's early career work. Gellar said her kids haven't seen the films in which she shared the screen with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., including the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer. "The other day were were flipping channels and I Know What You Did Last Summer came on, my daughter looked for a couple of seconds and she was like, 'Mom, is that you? Is that Dad? Is that Deacon's dad?'" (Deacon is the son of actor Ryan Phillippe) "And then I was like, 'Oh, you should watch! The first five minutes is all you can see,' and she was like, 'No, Harry Potter's on.'"

