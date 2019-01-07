Sandra Oh Took A Moment To Appreciate The Changing Face Of Hollywood During The Golden Globes

Sandra Oh took a moment to appreciate the changing face of Hollywood during her opening monologue at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

Oh, who cohosted the ceremony alongside comedian and actor Andy Samberg, took a beat to appreciate the various films with casts of color represented at the annual event.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said, choking up a bit.

"And I'm not fooling myself," the actor and host continued. "Next year could be different. It probably will be."

There were several films nominated that boasted all-black casts, all-Asian casts, and some with tremendous LGBT representation, including Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk, Pose, Roma, and a lot more.