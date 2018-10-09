Samira Wiley Said She “Cried A Lot” After One Of Her Former “OITNB” Costars Outed Her

Samira Wiley, best known to Orange Is the New Black fans as Poussey Washington, says she was accidentally outed by a former costar.

Speaking to WNYC’s Nancy podcast Monday, Wiley said she always thought of her OITNB character as being queer, even though she wasn’t comfortable disclosing her own sexuality during the show’s earlier seasons.

“First season, I wasn’t out at all,” she said.

On the show Wiley was asked, "When you were playing Poussey, to what degree were you out?"

“Someone from my cast, actually, they were doing an interview when they were talking about out gay actors in the cast and they mentioned my name and I saw it in print and I cried, I cried a lot,” Wiley said.

“And I, like, tried to get it taken down and, look, I had a journey, you guys, it was not all always super open-hearted and like I’m a gay, gaymo,” she said.