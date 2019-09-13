Sam Smith Announced That Their Preferred Gender Pronouns Are They/Them

Singer Sam Smith, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, announced on Friday that their preferred gender pronouns are they/them.

"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they said in a Twitter thread.

"I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision," Smith continued, "but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!"



When they previously came out as nonbinary, Smith said they would keep he/him pronouns. Their thoughts and feelings on the matter have since evolved.

Smith has publicly talked about their curiosity with sexuality and gender and has typically expressed ambiguous feelings about the latter.

"I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," they told the Sunday Times in 2017, when expressing that their gender identity didn't have a fixed label.

