Ryan Murphy Has Revealed Who Will Play The Antichrist In The Next Season Of "American Horror Story"
"A child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times."
Ryan Murphy revealed on Thursday that actor Cody Fern, who played David Madson in the second season of American Crime Story, would play a key role in American Horror Story's next season, Apocalypse.
Murphy said that Fern will play Michael Langdon, also known as the Antichrist if you've been watching the show since Season 1.
If you need a refresher, here ya go: Langdon was conceived after his father, Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), slept with Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) while in the Rubber Man getup.
Though it wasn't categorized that way at the time, it was definitely rape — Vivien thought she was sleeping with her husband, Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott). But, Tate was masked so she didn't know.
Later, we find out that Tate is actually a ghost, whose spirit is confined to the Murder House.
When Constance Langdon (the iconic Jessica Lange), mother of Tate, finds out what her son has done, she consults Billie Dean Howard (the magnificent Sarah Paulson) in the episode "Spooky Little Girl," who tells her, "A child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times."
"It is the essence of evil, a perversion of the immaculate conception," Billie says to Constance. "The Holy Ghost merely whispered in the Virgin Mary's ear, and she begat the son of God. If the devil's going to use a human womb for his spawn, he's going to want a little more bang for his buck."
After Vivien's death, Constance raises the baby, Michael, on her own. After coming back from a salon trip and grocery store run, she finds her home in disarray, with bloody stains all over the place. "Now what am I gonna do with you," Constance says, after seeing Michael has killed his nanny.
After the news broke, fans were shook.
And some were left wigless and edgeless.
But more than anything, fans are still holding out hope that Jessica Lange could return to the series her character is the one who raised the Antichrist.
