Ryan Murphy Has Revealed Who Will Play The Antichrist In The Next Season Of "American Horror Story"

"A child born of human and spirit will usher in the end of times."

Ryan Murphy revealed on Thursday that actor Cody Fern, who played David Madson in the second season of American Crime Story , would play a key role in American Horror Story 's next season, Apocalypse .

Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. https://t.co/kFYQ2GAncd

Murphy said that Fern will play Michael Langdon, also known as the Antichrist if you've been watching the show since Season 1.

If you need a refresher, here ya go: Langdon was conceived after his father, Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), slept with Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) while in the Rubber Man getup.

Though it wasn't categorized that way at the time, it was definitely rape — Vivien thought she was sleeping with her husband, Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott). But, Tate was masked so she didn't know.

Later, we find out that Tate is actually a ghost, whose spirit is confined to the Murder House.